Sangeeta Bijlani Turned 64, Danced To Gali Gali Mei Phirta Hai And Slayed The Day In A Black Shimmer Gown

The former model and actress, Sangeeta Bijlani turned 64 today. The Tridev actress was seen shaking a leg to her yesteryear chartbuster Gali Gali Mei Phirta Hai as she grooved to its peppy beats. Sangeeta brought in her birthday wearing a one-shoulder shimmer gown that boasted of a thigh-high slit which showed off her toned legs.

We can't believe Sangeeta Bijlani brought in her 64th birthday today, because she sure as heck doesn't look even half her age. The actress shared a foot-tapping reel on her Instagram handle in which she danced to her song wearing a sequin laden black gown. The ensemble featured a square neckline with a tie-up detail on one shoulder that secured it and a slit that added an oomph factor. The actress teamed it with a pair of diamond-encrusted hoops and went sans other accessories to let her outfit shine through.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sangeetabijlani9

As for her hair and makeup, Sangeeta got a fresh hair cut as per her birthday ritual by hairstylist Satya Singh from Kromakay Salon and styled her hair into loose curls and bangs that framed her face by Tina Daniel. She glammed herself up for the occasion in a nude makeup look with shimmer eyeshadow, lots of mascara, chiseled cheeks and jawline, and a brown-nude lip colour to add the finishing touches to her look.

Sangeeta Bijlani looked like a dream as she danced and brought in her 64th birthday. The former actress and model gave us a lesson on ageing like fine wine and dressing to nines.

