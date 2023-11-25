Banita Sandhu's Casual Glam Game Is Raising The Bar High In Stunning Black Outfits

Etched with femininity and the right edgy elements, Banita Sandhu's style has always served as an inspiration to fashion fanatics. From her vacation wardrobe to her red carpet-style, Banita's penchant for fashion has always taken centre stage. Her style trajectory is just getting expanded and we are not surprised. She recently became the brand ambassador for Outhouse and her pictures served the right kind of fashion moment. In chic black outfits, Banita stole the show. For the first look, Banita looked stunning in a semi-sheer black silhouette. From the body-grazing fit to the ruched detailing, the catsuit raised the bar high. She paired it with heels and the red snazzy bag added a pop of colour to the look.

Trust Banita Sandhu to serve you some incredible inspiration with her chic style for the Holiday season. In all her style glory, the actress aced another black look with an edgy spin. She looked chic in a leather fit that featured a crop leather jacket paired with matching bottoms. Her blue shimmery handbag added a glam touch to the look. Her minimal glam with rosy tints perfectly completed her look in no time.

Banita Sandhu's monochrome style is always a winner and this one is proof!