Banita Sandhu, Masaba, Janhvi Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Aced The The Hottest Trends Of The Festive Season At Nykaaland

Banita, Masaba, Janhvi And Katrina Aced The Hottest Trends Of The Season

The city of Mumbai has been a witness to many firsts and India's first-ever beauty festival, Nykaaland was another occasion that added to the list of firsts. The one-of-a-kind beauty carnival was another glamorous event that witnessed an array of celebrities and beauty enthusiasts. Apart from the tremendous beauty offerings, celebrity fashion was a sight. Hitting the mark on the hottest trends of the season, celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Lisa Haydon and more evidently brought their best fashion game forward.

If Barbie had a minimalist version, it would truly look like Banita Sandhu. The actress made an appearance at Nykaaland and her Barbiecore look was statement-making. She opted for a powder pink hue with the chicest monochrome style. Banita looked stunning in a fitted co-ord set that featured a strapless bralette top paired with a fish-cut skirt. Her choice of silver glitzy chains added all the bling to her style.

While we have seen multiple versions of a saree, Masaba's floral drape still stole our hearts. With hues of green and pink, Masaba's Nurvi Sitara saree with a strapless blouse is another festive style staple that we need this season. Prints and sequins together, what more do you want?

Trust Lisa Haydon to make us do a double take every time she makes an appearance. Recently, she was spotted at Nykaaland and it was once again an oh-so-glamourous affair. Her choice for fashion-forward silhouettes was served in a stunning Rimzin Dadu number. With chic black and blue metallic tones, she came, conquered and left us awestruck. Her strapless dress featured a side trail that added an extra edge to the look.

Another celebrity to join the fashion bandwagon was Janhvi Kapoor in a monochrome green fit. We were literally all hearts for her cutout heart dress that came with flossing details on the side. Her midi dress seems like a perfect staple for the party season.

Denim on denim never gets old and Katrina Kaif's latest version of the same in time for the season. She donned boss lady fashion in the chicest possible way. She paired a denim blazer with denim pants and a beige top. Her statement heart-shaped necklace was the cutest addition to her look.

