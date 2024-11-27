<i>Baahubali 2</i> Actor Subbaraju Married Wearing A Traditional Ivory Lungi And Kurta With Pops Of Red

Baahubali 2 fame actor Subba Raju surprised his fans with a wedding announcement. The 47-year-old actor is a well-known name in the Telugu film industry. Sharing the images of her big day on his Instagram, the actor wrote, “Hitched finally!!!” In the picture, Subba Raju was seen posing candidly for the camera along with his newly-wedded wife. For the wedding, the star opted for an off-white kurta, which he paired with a white lungi, featuring a gold and red border. He paired his look with a matching dupatta, giving a typical South Indian groom vibes. The star kept his look simple and only accessorised the look with a gold necklace and a pair of sunglasses.

On the other hand, his wife, whose details are not revealed yet, was dolled up in a stunning red saree. She paired her saree with red and gold embroidery all over it. The saree also came with a few hues of orange to it, giving it a more glamorous look. She accessorised her look with gold pieces of jewellery including a gold necklace, a kamar bandh, golden bangles, and matching earrings. With her hair tied in a braid, she went with a gajra. She completed her look with a pair of sunnies.

The couple looked lovely on their wedding day as they posed in the beach setting.

