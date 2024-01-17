Ayushmann Khurrana Is The Face Of Bulgari's India First-Ever, Exclusive Edition, Men's Kada Bracelet Costing ₹ 12 Lakh

Ayushmann Is The Face Of Bulgari's India Exclusive Edition For A Kada

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been announced as the face of Bulgari's Indian exclusive edition as he unveils the kada bracelet. The actor shared a picture of himself wearing Bulgari's latest kada bracelet. Priced at Rs.12,10,000 as per the brand's website, this elegant men's piece is specifically inspired by India. It is a representation of modern India while maintaining traditionality with precious stones and yellow gold. The actor's post for the launch was captioned, "Celebrating The New Beginnings with Bulgari B.zero1 Kada Bracelet, India Exclusive Edition. I am pleased to be a part of @bulgari as a "Friend of the brand" & witness their deep love for India. Paying homage to India's deep-rooted traditions, This India Exclusive Collection in a Dazzling Yellow Gold signifies the strength and determination to chart one's path. More than just jewelry, it's a testament to bold individuality. #Bulgari #B.zero1 #KadaBracelet #IndiaExclusive #Collab #FriendOfTheBrand." The post got many comments from the actor's fans and followers. Someone wrote, "I am so so happy that you are a part of bulgari," while someone else said, "You shine like a diamond with that golden bracelet. Another comment read, "Golden munda with golden kada."

As per Bulgari's website, this launch is exclusive to India. The B.zero1 Bracelet is crafted in dazzling yellow gold and pays an ode to India's long-standing cultural linkage to precious metals and stones. It also represents modern India as a confluence of deep rooted traditions and contemporary and global perspectives. The design expresses a concept of movement, circularity and light through a spiral design that evokes strength and determination. Men can combine the kada with watches or other bracelets or wear it as a stand-alone statement piece. It can also be worn with casual or formal attires, as well as traditional ones.

It is not the first time that Bulgari has done an India exclusive. In the past, Priyanka Chopra was the face of Bulgari's mangalsutra, at the time of becoming the brand ambassador.

For her first Karvachauth, Yami Gautam donned the same Bulgari mangalsutra and looked stellar with it in her ethnic attire. Her post's caption read, "The joy of celebrating my first Karvachauth is unmatched & it became more special as I wear @bulgari Mangalsutra."

Bulgari certainly has a special connection with India and Ayushmaan Khuranna's kada bracelet is the latest to join the ranks.

