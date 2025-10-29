At This Peru Hotel, A Night In A Glass Pod Hanging 1,300 Feet Above Earth Costs Rs 42,700 For One

Imagine this: Instead of a winding driveway leading to a hotel lobby, your way up involves a 400-metre cliff, a harness, and the kind of determination usually reserved for mountain goats.

Yes you read that right.

Welcome to Skylodge Adventure Suites in Peru's Sacred Valley, a hotel where "checking in" takes on a very literal, vertical meaning.

The real thrill, though, begins before you even get there. Photo: Skylodge

Perched some 1,312 feet above the valley floor, these transparent pods dangle from the cliffside like space-age cocoons. That's not all. Each capsule, built from aerospace aluminium and weather-resistant polycarbonate, offers everything you'd expect from a luxury stay - a comfy bed, a private bathroom, a dining area.

How To Reach Your Skylodge

The real thrill, though, begins before you even get there. Guests climb up the cliff via Ferrata - a series of iron rungs and cables - or, if you'd rather skip the sweat, glide in on a zipline that delivers you straight to your room (You'll need to pay accordingly for the option you select).

Once you've conquered the ascent, you're rewarded with a gourmet food and wine in a dining pod that feels like it's floating over the world.

The best time is however during nightfall when your glass pod transforms into a private planetarium, with an unfiltered view of the Andean stars. Morning greets you with breakfast above the clouds before you make your descent - by zipline, naturally.

There are only three pods in total, each sleeping two to three guests, which means space is limited and bookings vanish faster than your fear of heights once you see that view.

How Much You'll Have To Pay

Accoording to the website:

Via Ferrata + Zipline + 1 Night: Rs 42,701 (Soles 1,640 per person)

Zipline + 1 Night: Rs 40,350 (S/.1,550 per person)

Via Ferrata + 1 Night: Rs 40,350 (S/.1,550 per person)

All packages include private transport from your hotel, professional climbing gear, guided assistance, snacks on the way up, a candlelit dinner with wine, and breakfast the next morning.

Guests reaching the hotel. Photo: Instagram/Skylodge Adventure Suites

You can even book a photographer to capture your brave ascent (because if you didn't post it, did it even happen?).

The property is operated by adventure company NaturaVive, Skylodge combines safety and spectacle with style.

Factsheet

Booking your spot at Skylodge is as exclusive as the view itself. With only three pods available, each accommodating up to three people, early reservations are a must.

You can book directly through NaturaVive's official website here or via select travel platforms that specialise in adventure tourism.

Most packages are inclusive of transfers, meals, guides, and equipment, so all you need to bring is your courage (and perhaps a spare pair of socks).

The best time to visit is during Peru's dry season, between May and September, when the skies stay clear and the valley glows in golden sunlight.

So, if your idea of "room with a view" involves a sheer drop beneath your feet and stars for a ceiling, this one's for you.