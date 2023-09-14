Malala Yousafzai Exuded Modest Elegance In A Bottega Veneta Gown And Clutch Costing Almost Rs 3 Lakhs

Malala Yousafzai attended the event (Images Credit: AFP)

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai is a rare sight on our fashion radar. However, when she is spotted, her perpetual sophistication is always present. Malala Yousafzai attended the Caring for Women Gala 2023, held by the Kering Foundation in Manhattan. Always a frontrunner for modest fashion, Malala championed the style in her latest look, which brimmed with elegance. As detailed by Vogue, she wore a custom Bottega Veneta gown at the event which came with a collared neckline, cuffed sleeves and ankle-length flared fit. She wore it with a pointed pair of pumps and a headscarf. Malala's main accessory was her Bottega Veneta Knot Minaudiere clutch, which cost $3,500 or approximately Rs 2,90,000, according to the official website. Her makeup was fresh-faced with brushed back brows and lined eyes while curls trimmed her face.

Malala attended the event with her husband Asser Malik, who wore a crisp black suit and tie with a white shirt.

Many Hollywood stars attended the prestigious function. Co-chairs Oprah Winfrey, in a purple wrap dress, Salma Hayek, sporting a burgundy sequin number and Salma's husband and Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault, in a tuxedo, were also snapped at the event.

Nicole Kidman picked a flouncy strapless pastel blue gown with a satin bow-tied detail at the waist, designed by Balenciaga. Paired with it were black opera gloves which sat high above the elbow which she paired with sparkling studs and a sleek ponytail.

Also in Balenciaga was Kim Kardashian, who chose a shimmering lilac bodycon gown which came with a high neckline, long sleeves and a fitted silhouette with a circular train behind. She wore it with pointed boots, a matching monochrome makeup look and long dark hair in waves.

The stars turned out in their modestly chic best on the wonderful night.

