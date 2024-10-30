At 67, Dimple Kapadia Speaks About Her Commitment To Work: "I Love What I Do"

Dimple Kapadia, a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood, has always been unabashed about wearing her heart on her sleeve. At 67, she is on the cover of Vogue India magazine for their November-December 2024 issue. During the conversation, the veteran actress talked about a variety of topics, but the one that grabbed our attention was her love, dedication and commitment to work. “I work for the money. Otherwise, I would rather sit at home,” said Dimple Kapadia before adding, “I love what I do. It has allowed me to be so many people in one lifetime.” In a career spanning decades, Dimple Kapadia's wit and humour remain intact and we love it. Despite featuring in over 80 films and a couple of OTT projects, the actress admitted that she still gets nervous during her work commitments. “I am always watching myself. I am very self-critical. That constant tightness in my stomach when I am on set? It is inherent and probably what makes me tick. The day I lose it, I lose something important,” she shared.



(Also Read: On Goal-Setting And Success In Bollywood, Kriti Sanon Says, "I'm Incredibly Ambitious. I Have Numerous Dreams Ahead")

Dimple Kapadia revealed that she was proud of her achievements even though there were a few setbacks in her life. The Saagar actress was grateful to God for all her milestones. She has only one complaint, which is not being as intellectual as she wanted herself to be. Dimple Kapadia said, “God gave me more than my share very early on in life. The kind of heights I have seen—people would have killed for it. The one thing he did not give me is a brain. He probably thought, ‘This woman has everything. She will fly off the handle if she is smart as well.'

She added, “Everything has been larger than life—my debut with Raj Kapoor, my marriage to Rajesh Khanna, my foray into Hollywood with Christopher Nolan. If He had not taken care of me, I would have been one arrogant b**ch.”

Dimple Kapadia made her Bollywood debut with the 1973 film Bobby and some of her recent cinematic ventures include Tenet, Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

(Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Advice To Achieve Milestones: "Put In Your Hundred Per Cent Every Single Day")