Anne Hathaway Humorously Critiqued Her Own Style By Comparing Her Yellow And Pink Tie-Dye Wetsuit To Candy And Ice-Cream

Apart from her acting skills, Anne Hathaway knows how to leave the audience amazed with her stunning fashion looks too. The star was recently snapped enjoying the last few days of summer vacationing in Italy along with her family. In the photos shared by Anne on Instagram, she was seen posing candidly on a mega yacht in Sardinia. What grabbed our attention was her swim look. She ditched a basic bikini, and wore a full-coverage yellow and pink tie-dye wetsuit, which was ideal to protect her from the glaring Sardinian sunshine. She paired her bodysuit with some flippers and blue goggles for a plunge in water, adding more protection from harsh UV rays. The brightly coloured swimwear look also caught the attention of the internet, which Anne had a laugh about.

The actress is aware of the memes and did not give the chance to the trollers to pull her legs. Instead, she trolled her self. The 41-year-old actress shared her picture on Instagram, comparing her yellow and pink outfit with that of an ice cream of a similar colour. In other pictures, she compared herself with candies and wrote, “I didn't wore it better.” Just after she posted the photos, her fans flooded the comment section, where few laughed off her comparison and called her the master of memes, "I thought it was a fan page but it's Anne herself", another fan commented, "Such a charming and funny lady" and "haha the last one suits perfect I guess", while others complemented her look and appreciated how she can pull off everything and we couldn't agree more.

Anne Hathaway knows how to slay any look, be it red carpet or travel fashion. The best part is, she has a sense of humour about her style.

