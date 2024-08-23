Angelina Jolie Is Tom Ford's Newest Beauty Ambassador For Their Lipstick Launch

Angelina Jolie Is Tom Ford's Newest Ambassador For Their Lipstick Launch

Luxury beauty brand Tom Ford, which is owned by Estée Lauder, has launched its new Runway Lip Colour campaign. Launching on September 3, 2024, Tom Ford Beauty has signed on Hollywood star Angelina Jolie as the face of its Runway Lip Color Range. The campaign is photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, which pays homage to feminine beauty and the power it holds.

They have announced their new launch on social media, saying, “Always iconic. Introducing Angelina Jolie for the new TOM FORD Runway Lip Color in a campaign that brings together two icons. An inveterate trailblazer, Jolie drives her personal narrative with strength, confidence and an uncompromising commitment to self-expression, Jolie wears new Runway Lip Color in 16 Scarlet Rouge.”

A statement from Tom Ford, published on Business Wire, states, “The new Tom Ford Runway Lip Colour, a staple on the runway, evolves as a true luxury piece to usher in a new era. The formula is crafted with a hydrating complex that conditions lips in decadent emollience and rich, fade-resistant colour. Debuting in September, the collection will feature 18 shades, 10 existing and 8 new.” The new shade range also includes an extended lineup of various shades of nude and classics like the Scarlet Rouge.

Tom Ford first entered the lip category back in 2010. Besides lip colours, the brand is also known for its skincare and makeup range with its fragrances being notably famous. Back in 2023, the brand announced Hong Kong-Taiwanese actress Shu Qi as the brand ambassador for Tom Ford Fragrances. More recently in May 2024, the brand named South Korean actor Hyun Bin as its newest ambassador.

