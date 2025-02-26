Ananya Panday's Cover Girl Style In A Chanel Outfit Has Chic Written All Over It

From fashion, films, and beauty, when it comes to achieving it effortlessly, Ananya Panday is a pro. The star has now added another feather to her cap by being featured on the cover of Vogue. It was the first-ever cover for the 26-year-old actor.

For the cover, the star wore a dreamy ensemble, which added more glam to her look. In the pictures, we can see the star donning a Chanel faux-feather-like ruffled cape top, which she paired with black leather shorts. Her pale blue silk chiffon top came with feathers and ruffle embellishments on the shoulders, reminiscent of wings. It also had a black silk ribbon on the front. The cape-like silhouette with a sheer design and a relaxed fit perfectly balanced Ananya's cover girl look. Ananya opted for her cape top with black Bermuda leather shorts featuring a bedazzling button closure on the front, a high-rise waist, and a body-hugging fit from Chanel. The star accessorised her look with Swarovski earrings and a choker necklace. Keeping up with the look, she went with a minimal yet glam look. She kept her base flawless, with lots of highlighter and blush, finely contoured cheeks, wispy lashes, winged liner, brown eyelids, and nude lips. With her hair styled in a side-parted, sleek ponytail, Ananya looked absolutely gorgeous.

These looks are proof, that there are absolutely no looks that Ananya Panday cannot ace. Be it red caret appearance or cover girl stylebook, Ananya pulls off every look with utmost perfection.

