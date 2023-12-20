Amyra Dastur's 'Girl Therapy' Includes A Soothing Beauty Routine With LED Masks And More

Amyra's "Girl Therapy" Includes A Soothing Beauty Routine With LED Masks

To prepare for year-end festivities, we all put our faith in our set skincare regimens. While our routines are on point, we don't mind seeking celebrity inspiration to notch up our beauty game. Amyra Dastur is the latest one to offer us the much-needed beauty motivation for the week. From her chic, edgy style to her minimal beauty game, Amyra Dastur has often managed to serve us with the right celebrity moment. We all know the role skincare plays in our routine and Amyra Dastur seems to be agreeing with the same. Recently, the actress posted a video of her beauty routine that featured some haircare and skincare steps and captioned it, "Girl Therapy." Well, we agree, the beauty process feels no less than therapy. If you are looking for some beauty 101 motivation, Amyra Dastur has got you covered.

In the video, Amyra started off by applying a hair cream that eventually helps in smoothening the tresses and adds good moisture and hydration to the same. Her routine was followed by a transparent sheet that is usually used to remove all kinds of dirt and impurities from the skin.

Next, she applied a peeling solution to her skin which tends to clean the skin and remove dead skin cells. Peeling solutions can vary in formulations and it is best to use them according to the skin concern and skin type.

Later, she applied a hydrating sheet mask to add all that nourishing goodness to the skin. She used a facial tool to enhance the process and hydrate her skin. She further ended her routine with an LED mask. LED face masks help address different skin concerns. It even helps in reducing skin inflammation and soothes the skin.

