All We Want For Christmas Is Mariah Carey As A Holiday Chic Cover Girl In A Red Sweater

All We Want For Christmas Is A Holiday Chic Mariah Carey In A Red Sweater

December opens to the familiar strains of Christmas carols, which almost mandatorily includes a Mariah Carey song somewhere in the playlist. After all, it wouldn't be the holiday season without All I Want For Christmas Is You being played on repeat. The singer of the hit seasonal classic is popularly termed the "Queen of Christmas", which is evidenced when her jingle annually tops the chart every December. So to make the cover of People Magazine right in time for the holidays is practically a given. For the occasion, Mariah looked like the epitome of holiday chic for her photoshoot. She ravished in red for the magazine cover, wearing an asymmetric dress with ruffles and pairing it with ribbon-tie red heels.

In more photos from the magazine, the artist is seen in an oversized red sweater worn off her shoulders with a 'Love' pendant around her neck. And because New Year's follows Christmas so closely, the series also included a look that was perfect to end the old year and bring in the new one. Mariah was snapped in a gold shimmering mini dress with bracelets and mirror work high heels. Her muted makeup and full blonde curls are a constant throughout.

In the interview, Mariah spoke about being a soundtrack for the Christmas season and adding to the merry cheer. On her 2010 number Christmas Time Is in the Air Again, she says, "That song was inspired by songs from the '50s. Some songs like that will give me a melancholy feeling. But I still just soak that up because I love it so much. At the holidays, I love listening to the songs I grew up hearing."

Photos Credit: People Magazine

No holiday season would be complete without a little Mariah Carey in our lives, be it in style or on a soundtrack.

