Taylor Swift's Personal Trainer Says Her Eras Tour Workout Was So Intense, That 'People Would Probably Throw Up' If They Did It

Taylor's Eras Workout Was So Intense, "People Would Probably Throw Up"

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department released last week but already, has gone on to shatter Spotify records. It turns out that like her high-performing career, the artist has a fitness routine that keeps up with it. Taylor's Eras tour spans 152 shows across 5 continents, which is set to conclude later this year. To perform on-stage for approximately 3 hours at each show must translate to incredible stamina. In a recent interview with Vogue, her personal trainer Kirk Myers shared what goes on behind maintaining Taylor's physique. "Her work ethic is just incredible, I'm ready to be known as 'Taylor Swift's trainer.' I don't think there's a cooler title out there." he says. Taylor Swift is known to put her best for top-notch results and same is the case with her fitness regimen. Her trainer added, "It's really hard, some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her."

Elaborating on Taylor's "tailored" routine for her Eras tour, he said, "We approached her training for the Eras tour with the mindset like a professional athlete. There was an 'off-season' when she wasn't touring and 'in-season' when she was."

He added, "When she's not touring, we're in the gym up to six days a week, for sometimes two hours a day." He also mentioned that the main focus is usually on strength, conditioning, and targeting her core, which supports her while singing, dancing and flexibly moving on-stage

On her off days, he told the outlet they worked with a chiropractor to help Swift recover. "If you've seen the show, you know how intense it is physically. Imagine doing that three, four days in a row and then you finally have a few off days and you're still showing up to [the] gym. That's Taylor."

The intensity is doubled when Taylor is touring and it reflects. "Taylor trained during the entire tour. We would average two times a week. In-season training was more about maintenance and so it was more like stability, mobility, biomechanics," he said.

