Denzel Washington On The Impact Of Quitting Alcohol And Eating Healthy: "I've Done A Lot Of Damage To The Body"

Renowned American actor and film producer Denzel Washington is known for his dramatic roles on screen and his grounded honesty on his life off-screen. The star recently opened up about his weight-loss and sobriety journey. In an exclusive interview with Esquire Magazine, Denzel Washington spoke about cutting down on alcohol. The star said he cut off alcohol at 60 years old after a 15-year drinking pattern that started in the late 1990s. He also stated how he never got "strung out" on alcohol but was more or less drinking daily for over a decade. He was absorbed by it that he even built a 10,000-bottle wine cellar back in 1999. He stated, “Wine was my thing, and now I was popping $4,000 bottles just because that's what was left, and then later in those years I'd call Gil Turner's Fine Wines and Spirits on Sunset Boulevard and say, ‘Send me two bottles, the best of this or that.' And my wife's saying, ‘Why do you keep ordering just two?' I said, ‘Because if I order more, I'll drink more. So I kept it to two bottles, and I would drink them both over the course of the day.”

He further continued, “I've done a lot of damage to the body. We'll see. I've been clean. Be 10 years old this December. I stopped at 60, and I haven't had a thimble's worth since. Things are opening up for me now—like being 70. It's real, and it's okay. This is the last chapter—if I get another 30, what do I want to do? My mother made it to 97.”

In addition to quitting alcohol, the star also revealed how he's now eating healthier and working out with a trainer in order to be the healthiest version of himself. He continued, “I am doing the best I can and not only alcohol—forget all that. Strength, about two years ago, my good friend, my little brother, Lenny Kravitz, said, ‘D, I want to hook you up with a trainer.' And he did, and he's another man of God. I started with him in February of last year. He makes the meals for me, and we're training, and I'm now 190-something pounds on my way to 185. I was looking at pictures of myself and Pauletta at the Academy Awards for Macbeth, and I'm just looking fat with this dyed hair, and I said, ‘Those days are over, man.' I feel like I'm getting strong. Strong is important.”

