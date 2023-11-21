Adriana Lima's Total Body Workout Video Is A Peek Into How Supermodels Keep It Ramp-Ready

Adriana's Fitness Game Is Only Getting Stronger With Her Latest Video

Having a fitness routine is not what matters but being consistent with it is the key. No one proves it better than model Adriana Lima, who has managed to serve the right kind of fitness inspiration every now and then. Her supermodel physique definitely is the fruit of her conscious effort and dedication. With multiple formats and variations, Adriana has notched up her fitness game. Recently, she gave us ultimate goals when she uploaded her two forms of workouts on her Instagram stories. In one of the videos, she used a resistance band to strengthen her legs. It was a variation lateral band workout that helps in building ankles and calves. Her leg workout was followed by bicep curls in another video. From building muscle to strengthening overall arm muscle, bicep curls are a solid workout.

Adriana Lima's fitness routine is no joke. From Pilates to boxing, her workouts are killer. Previously, she gave us a quick glimpse of the same when she uploaded her workout video on Instagram. In the video, she performed multiple forms of exercise. She did leg raises which eventually helps in focusing on the core and thighs. Her intense session also included boxing and rope workouts that help make arm muscles stronger.

Recently, post her red carpet appearance at the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes in Los Angeles, Adriana was trolled for looking seemingly different. The supermodel shut it down with ease, though. According to E News, she shared a selfie of herself without makeup on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs...thanks for your concern."

Adriana Lima's fitness journey is worth taking notes from.