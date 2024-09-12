2024 MTV VMAs: Addison Rae's Structured White Bralette And A Tutu Was 'A Little Bit Madonna' Inspired

Addison Rae's 2024 VMAs White Bralette Look Was "A Bit Madonna" Inspired

While red carpets generally follow a dictum of elegant fashion, that's where the MTV VMAs differs. Ever since its very first edition in 1984, the event has honoured musicians and embraced style that is off-kilter. From Britney Spears' look accessorised with a snake to Lady Gaga's iconic meat dress, the red carpet at this event has allowed creativity and even eccentricity to flourish as far as fashion choices are concerned. Judging by the style on display at the 2024 MTV VMAs, it seems as if that hasn't changed too much. Amongst all the dramatic red carpet looks, Addison Rae definitely had everybody's attention.

(Also Read: MTV VMAs 2024: Tate McRae Pressed Rewind When She Recreated Britney Spears' 2001 VMAs Lace Dress)

Fresh off the release of her music single Diet Pepsi last month, the singer and influencer chose a red carpet look that received polarising reviews on social media. In a custom look created by Miss Claire Sullivan, Addison wore an ivory-coloured bralette with a horizontally padded bust. Paired with it were a high waist pair of briefs to match her mainly undergarment-led look. To add flair, there was a tiered white tutu skirt draped around her hips and back with feathers accenting the straps of her bralette and back of her skirt. To MTV, Addison said her look had "a little bit of 'Diet Pepsi' in there and a little bit Madonna".

Her ombre-toned brunette tresses were pinned in curls down the side of her face, which featured a fairly minimal red carpet makeup look with berry-toned lips. Jewellery too was muted with only a belly button stud visible and she completed the look with satin peep-toe heels in the same shade.

Now this was a red carpet look that certainly couldn't be ignored.

(Also Read: 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter Rewore Madonna's Vintage Bob Mackie Sequin Dress From The 1991 Oscars)