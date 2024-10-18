A Visit To Vikas Khanna's Bungalow Restaurant In New York "Transported" <i>The Office</i> Actress Jenna Fischer

Indian cuisine enjoys a fanbase that transcends cultural boundaries. Versatility and variety are the two culinary features that further foster this appeal. Recently, Jenna Fischer, best known for her role as Pam Beesly in the NBC sitcom The Office, had the “meal of a lifetime” at a luxurious Indian restaurant in New York City. The actress shared her experience of visiting Bungalow and treating her tastebuds to a wide range of dishes. The chef behind Bungalow is the legendary Vikas Khanna. Sharing a picture with the Michelin-starred chef on Instagram, Jenna Fischer wrote, “We had the meal of a lifetime thanks to Chef Vikas Khanna at Bungalow in NYC. From the moment you step off the street, you are transported.”

Jenna Fischer gushed about the “magical” and “divine” dining room set-up, before singing praises about the meals she had at Bungalow. The actress revealed that the restaurant's spice-roasted pineapple and yogurt kabab were a must-try. Elaborating on the topic she said, “The dining room is magical and the food is like nothing I have ever tasted before. Everything was divine. Things you must eat if you go there: Yogurt Kabab and Spice Roasted Pineapple (which takes two days to make). Just trust me. You want that pineapple.”

Jenna Fischer had only kind words for chef Vikas Khanna, lauding his excellent hospitality. She signed off her post by saying, “This dining experience was filled with so much love and care thanks to Chef Khanna who clearly puts his whole heart into every detail. Thank you for a wonderful celebration. I can't wait to go back!”

According to Bungalow's official website, the restaurant “offers a nostalgic journey into India's vintage clubhouses”. The name has a Bengali connection as it stems from the word “Bangla”. History and culture are woven together in this restaurant, heavily inspired by the “opulent clubs that helped shape Indian social life and camaraderie.” Bungalow takes food enthusiasts on a “one-of-a-kind” gastronomical journey catering to “recipes and reimagined classics” found in 28 Indian states.

Like Jenna Fischer, if you happen to visit Bungalow, do not forget to indulge in their exquisite menu, starting from the Kiss Of Kashmir to Chicken Chitranee and Saffron Panna Cotta.



