A 20-Year-Old Woman Wore Contact Lenses To The Shower. She Went Blind

A holiday habit many of us don't think twice about has turned into a life-altering lesson for one young woman. Grace Jamison, now 20, has been using her platform to share a personal story, one that doubles as a warning for anyone who wears contact lenses.

What began as a carefree trip ended in months of darkness, misdiagnosis, and a long road to recovery.

When A Simple Mistake Changed Everything

Jamison's ordeal began during a trip to the Dominican Republic, where she wore her contact lenses while showering. It's something many lens users do without a second thought.

However, that decision exposed her eyes to Acanthamoeba, a microscopic organism commonly found in water.

Weeks later, after returning home to the United States, she began experiencing symptoms. Unfortunately, her condition was initially misdiagnosed by an optometrist, who prescribed steroid drops.

Instead of helping, the medication worsened the infection.

Within just a week, Jamison lost her vision completely due to Acanthamoeba Keratitis. She remained blind for nearly two months before receiving the correct diagnosis and starting proper treatment.

The damage to her vision was caused by an intense inflammatory response to the infection, reported CNN.

Living With Vision Loss

Since the incident, Jamison has been documenting her recovery journey on social media, offering an honest look at how her life has changed. Currently, she has no vision in her right eye.

In one of her recent posts, she addressed questions from followers about her eyesight, writing, "A lot of people have asked if I have peripheral vision since you can see my pupil from the side but unfortunately I don't. Since the scar is covering my pupil completely from the front I don't have any vision in my right eye. It looks like a cloudy whiteness and I can see lights. Don't wear your contacts in water!!! God bless you all."

Despite the challenges, her outlook remains grounded and hopeful. In another update, she shared, "Not everything works the way it used to... and that's okay. I'm grateful for what still does."

While she lost vision in both eyes during the peak of the infection, ongoing treatment has helped her regain some function. She may also undergo surgery in the future to further improve her sight.

Important Lessons

Jamison's message is clear: never expose contact lenses to water.

She consistently reminds her followers to avoid wearing lenses while showering, swimming, or even using a sauna. Water, whether from taps, pools, or natural sources, can carry harmful microorganisms that stick to lenses and infect the eye.

She also highlights essential hygiene habits that many people overlook:

1. Always use store-bought or prescribed contact lens solution-never water.

2. Change the solution in your lens case daily.

3. Wash and thoroughly dry your hands before handling lenses.

She also tells her followers to avoid sleeping in contact lenses, as it increases the risk of irritation and infection.

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