5 Restaurants In Mumbai For A Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner

Tomorrow is the day of love, the day of togetherness and the day of celebration. As we celebrate Valentine's Day tomorrow, on the 14th of February, every couple plans to make it special for their significant other. If you are from Mumbai and wish to plan a special romantic dinner for your loved ones, then we have listed some of the best dine-in spots in the city for a delectable dinner. Take a look!

1. Milagro

Enjoy a delectable dinner at Milagro with a captivating 4-course set menu. Begin your dinner with a sparkling glass of bubbly adorned with an edible rose, followed by a tantalising food palate. Finally, conclude your romantic feast with a decadent dessert.

2. Sesame-Hyatt Centric Juhu

This Valentine's Day, plan something special for your loved one by taking them for an intimate dinner at the Sesame, Juhu. The restaurant has crafted an unforgettable experience full of delectable drinks and food that will perfectly tone your romantic date night.

3. Si Nonna's

Experience the romance of Italy at Si Nonna's by indulging in their signature pizzas, perfectly paired with refreshing coolers, ice cream, or even a glass of wine.

4. Toast And Tonic

Plan your special Valentine's Day dinner date at this aesthetic restaurant that is known for serving some of the finest culinary experiences. From their handcrafted cocktails to their delicious non-veg and veg options, there are so many things to try out.

5. Mazi

If you wish to plan a perfect, cosy date for your partner, then Mazi Coffee Bar is the right place for you. Enjoy fresh, flavourful dishes and handcrafted coffee, crafted just for Valentine's Day.

