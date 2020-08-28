West Bengal Secretariat Nabanna To Be Shut For 2 Days For Sanitisation Amid COVID

Nabanna will undergo an intense cleaning and sanitisation process, an official said

West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna' will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday for a sanitisation drive, an official said.

The 14-storied building, located in Bengal's Howrah, will undergo an intense cleaning and sanitisation process on these two days, the official said on Friday

'Nabanna' is regularly sanitised as part of the protocol ever since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in March, officials said.

Though the secretariat functions with 50 per cent workforce on alternate days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attends office every day, barring notified holidays and days that have been declared as total lockdown.

