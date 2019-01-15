Two Students Arrested After 16 Dead Pups Found At Kolkata Hospital

Mutilated bodies of 16 puppies were found in garbage bags in Kolkata. (Representational)

Two nursing students were arrested on Tuesday after they apparently confessed to their involvement in the killing of 16 puppies at a hospital premises in Kolkata, an incident that had sparked widespread outrage.

Acting on an complaint filed on Monday, police had identified some students and security guards on the basis of CCTV footage and interrogated them for hours.

Of them, two nursing students admitted to their involvement in the crime and they were arrested, Entally police station officer-in-charge Supriyo Pal said.

On Sunday, carcasses of 16 puppies were found in plastic bags in front of a hostel at the state-run Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Sealdah. Preliminary reports had said the puppies were beaten to death.

The NRS hospital authorities, which had ordered an internal inquiry, said appropriate steps would be taken against those who had been arrested.

Meanwhile, animal lovers from different NGOs, who had demonstrated outside the Entally police station on Monday, continued their protests demanding punishment to the culprits.

Some of them turned restive, injuring a policeman and damaging vehicles parked outside, the police said.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh had said the civic body would also inquire into the incident