16 Dead Pups Found At Kolkata Hospital, Gruesome Video Surfaces Later

Badly injured dogs and 16 dead pups found near a hospital in Kolkata (Representational)

Highlights Mutilated bodies of 16 puppies were found in garbage bags at the hospital A woman saw a badly injured dog struggling out of one bag Later, a video of 2 women beating some puppies to death went viral

The mutilated bodies of 16 puppies were found in garbage bags at Kolkata's government-run medical college and hospital, triggering outrage among animal rights activists and on social media.

A local woman saw a badly injured dog struggling out of one of those plastic bags that had been dumped at a garbage vat inside NRS Medical College and Hospital in the heart of the city. She raised an alarm. An animal rights activist, who lived nearby immediately came to the spot and retrieved the bodies of 16 dead pups from the bags.

As huge crowds gathered, hospital authorities called the police and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered. The bodies of the pups have been sent for postmortem at the veterinary college.

A short while later, a disturbing video of two women beating some pups to death went viral on social media. The video appeared to have been taken by residents of a dental college hostel adjacent to the NRS Hospital, where the pups were found.

The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the two women. Some claim they have been identified and will be arrested shortly.

This is easily the most brutal attack on dogs seen in Kolkata in recent times, say activists. They are demanding a thorough probe.