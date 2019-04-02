Trinamool Lawmaker Arpita Ghosh's Assets Soar Five-Fold

In Arpita Ghosh's affidavit, about Rs 3 lakh of investments in bonds, mutual funds, debentures

Trinamool Congress MP and theatre activist Arpita Ghosh's movable assets have soared over five-fold to about Rs 28.24 lakh from over Rs 5.44 lakh declared in 2014.

In her affidavit while filing nomination for Balurghat parliamentary seat in West Bengal, Ms Ghosh has declared over Rs 92,000 cash in hand and over 24.07 lakh worth of bank deposits, including fixed deposits and Public Provident Fund.

About Rs 3 lakh of investments in bonds, mutual funds, debentures and shares have also been shown in her affidavit.

Balurghat's sitting MP is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sukanta Majumdar and Revolutionary Socialist Party's Ranen Burman in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal will see a seven phased polling, scheduled from April 11 to May 19.

