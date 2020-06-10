Three Of A Family Found Dead In Their House In Kolkata: Police

Further investigation is underway, the police said. (File)

An elderly man, his wife and their disabled son were found dead inside their house in Thakurpukur area of Kolkata on Tuesday, the police said.

Bodies of Gobindo Karmakar, 80, his wife Runu, 70, and their son Debasish, 50, were recovered by the police in the morning from their residence in Satyanarayan Pally.

A suicide note, a scribbling on the wall that read "we three are dying", and a cup with the label "beware, poison" have also been found inside the house, a police officer said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be suicide, but we are awaiting the post-mortem report," he said.

Locals said Debasish was differently-abled since birth and his mother had been paralysed after a recent heart attack.

They also claimed that all three of them had tried to get themselves tested for COVID-19 as Gobindo was running a temperature for the last few days.

Further investigation is underway, the police official said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)