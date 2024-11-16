Taxi Driver Arrested In Connection With Attack On TMC Councillor In Kolkata

2 persons tried to fire at councillor Sushanta Ghosh from a close range on Friday evening.

Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested one taxi driver in connection with the attack on TMC councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Sushanta Ghosh, taking the total number of arrests to two, a senior officer said.

The arrest took place after the taxi driver's name surfaced during the grilling of Yuvraj Singh, who tried to fire at Ghosh in the southern part of the city's Kasba area from close range on Friday evening, he said.

Primary investigation revealed that the arrested taxi driver, Ahmed, had driven Singh and his associate Iqbal on Thursday night from Howrah station to the city's Port area where they stayed, the officer added.

Saturday morning Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited the spot and looked around the area.

"Things are under investigation. Two persons have been arrested till now. Further action is being taken. We are taking action. The person who had the weapon in his hand is from Vaishali in Bihar. I cannot talk much about the matter as the investigation is still ongoing," Verma told reporters.

Ghosh, the KMC councillor of ward number 108, had a close shave on Friday evening when two persons tried to fire at him from a close range.

No bullet was released when one of the two, who came on a two-wheeler, pulled the trigger of a handgun.

One of the attackers was apprehended by the locals who handed him over to the police.

Meanwhile, Ghosh's security has been beefed up following the attack, sources close to the TMC leader said.

