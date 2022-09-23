Pics: Vatican-Themed Durga Puja Pandal In Kolkata

The theme of the Durga Puja pandal this time is Vatican City's StPeters Basilica.

Preparations for Durga Puja are in full swing in West Bengal. Every year, pandals in the state come up with themes that are unique and innovative in their own way. From pandals to the Durga idol, devotees various themes are on display for the visitors in the state, especially Kolkata.

Shreebhumi Sporting Club, which is known for their enthralling new themes every year, has chosen the St Peters Basilica at the Vatican City this year. They are also celebrating their Golden Jubilee, or 50 years of the club.

Sujit Bose, state fire minister and president of the club told news agency ANI, "At Shreebhumi Sporting Club, which is celebrating its 50th year this time, the theme of the pandal this time is Vatican City's St Peters Basilica."

Everyone has heard about Vatican City in Rome, but only a few people have been able to see it, said Mr Bose, adding that their wish to visit the Vatican City will be fulfilled through their pandal this year.

"It took 60 days to make this pandal. More than 100 artisans have worked on this. Last year, we made Burj Khalifa. All arrangements have been made for crowd management," he said.

Durga Puja is one of the most renowned and cherished Hindu festivals in India. Goddess Durga is ceremonially worshipped during the 10-day celebration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)