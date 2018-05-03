Over 4 Kilograms Gold Ornaments Seized At Metro Rail Station The man from Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh entered the station with the bag at 8.45 pm last night.

Around 4.86 kg gold ornaments were recovered from the bag. (Representational) Kolkata: Over 4 kilogram gold ornaments were recovered from a man at Dumdum Metro Railway station during baggage scan by the Railway Protection Force or RPF, a metro official said in Kolkata today.



The man from Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh entered the station with the bag at 8.45 pm last night.



A lady RPF constable detected the ornaments inside the bag during baggage scanning, the official said.



Around 4.86 kg gold ornaments were recovered from the bag in presence of senior metro and RPF officials, metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.



He could not produce any valid document with regard to the ornaments he was carrying.



The man, in his late 30's, was handed over to the Kolkata police.







