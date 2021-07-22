Kolkata's Iconic Howrah Bridge Lights Up To Celebrate Spirit Of Olympics

Howrah bridge has been decked in blue, black, green and yellow colour lights.

Kolkata's iconic Howrah bridge lit up in Olympic colours today to celebrate the spirit of games, being held in tough circumstances this year due to Covid-induced restrictions.

The iconic bridge, built over the Hooghly River, will be lit up in the evenings between July 20 to August 8.

The 78-year-old bridge has been decked in blue, black, green and yellow, colour lights.

The lighting of Howrah bridge is an initiative of Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, under the Ministry of Ports.

The 2021 Olympic games in Tokyo will begin on July 23. The city has been adorned with Tokyo 2020 flags and advertising, and futuristic Olympic and Paralympic mascots are plastered on buses and buildings.

The rising virus cases in Tokyo have resulted in closure of all public viewing events. The country is under a state of emergency that mandates restaurants and bars to close by 8:00 pm -- when the opening ceremony begins -- and they are banned from serving alcohol.