Minors, Women Rescued From Suspect 'Guest House' In Kolkata's Salt Lake

Two minor girls and four other women were rescued in Kolkata from a guest house from where a sex trade was being run. The Green Shelter Guest House in CL Block in the upmarket Salt Lake area has been around for a few months.



Acting on a tip off, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted a raid on Thursday and arrested six people, including a woman who is suspected to be a trafficker.



A case was registered at the Bidhannagar East police station. The six persons arrested are likely to be charged with immoral trafficking, among other crimes.



Sources had informed police that minor girls were being forced into prostitution at the guest house. Inspector Subhash Jana is leading the investigation.



According to sources, many such suspect guest houses are running in mostly residential township of Salt Lake but residents are wary complaining because they lack concrete evidence of sex trade or trafficking.



But it is an issue of growing concern. Some small 'madhuchakra' or sex trade rackets have been busted in the past but Thursday's was the biggest in recent times.



Among those arrested, 37-year-old Ms Krishna Debnath, the 'guest house manager', her deputy Sandip Mishra and four other employees Babu Sona Majhi, Tanmoy Saha, Raju Das and Tuhin Banerjee.



