A woman was allegedly raped by an official of an international NGO inside its premises in Bowbazar area here, the police said.

The victim in her complaint to the police said that she had been raped by the official with an active involvement of a woman employee of the NGO on Sunday.

The police arrested the accused officer of the NGO from his Howrah residence and picked up the woman from her Haridevpur home last night.

