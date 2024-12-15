Kolkata Woman Beheaded, Chopped Into 3 Pieces For Rejecting Brother-In-Law

The discovery of the severed head prompted sniffer dogs to be deployed at the scene

A woman in her 30s in Kolkata rejected the advances of her brother-in-law. Refusing to accept the rejection, he first strangled her, then beheaded her, cut her body into three pieces, and then dumped the parts in a garbage vat behind a multi-storey building in south Kolkata's posh Tollygunge neighbourhood.

The severed head, found Friday morning in the Regent Park area, was concealed in a polythene bag and spotted by locals, who immediately informed the police. Subsequent police investigations uncovered the torso and lower portion of the woman's body near a pond on Saturday.

Atiur Rahman Laskar, the 35-year-old brother-in-law who works as a construction worker, has confessed to the crime. He revealed that he killed the woman, who worked as a domestic helper in the same area after she repeatedly spurned his romantic overtures. The woman, separated from her husband for two years, had been commuting to work daily with Laskar.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Bidisha Kalita, the victim had started avoiding Laskar and even blocked his phone number. This rejection enraged him. On Thursday evening, after she finished work, he forced her to accompany him to an under-construction building. There, he strangled her, beheaded her, and dismembered her body into three parts, which he later disposed of in different locations, Ms Kalita said.

The discovery of the severed head prompted sniffer dogs to be deployed at the scene, and CCTV footage from nearby areas was reviewed. Initial examinations of the severed head, which bore injury marks and bloodstains, suggested the crime had been committed within 12 hours of its discovery. The police also recovered samples from the garbage vat on Graham Road, where the severed head was first found.

Using the trail from CCTV footage and evidence collected, the police tracked down Laskar to his native village of Basuldanga, in Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district and arrested him.