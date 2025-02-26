No Outsider Involved, 2 Brothers Behind Kolkata Triple Murder, Say Cops

Kolkata Police has held two brothers responsible for the murders of their wives and a teenage girl, nearly a week after their bodies were found at their home in the Tangra area, leaving the City of Joy in shock. No outsiders were involved, said Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma yesterday, adding that the motive behind the murders is likely related to their business.

On February 19, Pranay Dey and Prasun Dey were injured in a car crash and told the cops they tried to kill themselves as part of a suicide pact. The cops later found the bodies of Sudeshna Dey, Romi Dey, and the latter's daughter at their Tangra home.

Pranay and Sudeshna's son, who was also injured in the crash but has now recovered, apparently told the cops that it was his uncle who had "murdered" his mother, aunt, and cousin, according to news reports.

"We are sure that the two brothers are involved in the crime and not any outsider. They have confessed how the incident took place, but we need expert opinions to verify and confirm that. At this stage, we are not saying what specific roles they played," said the senior officer.

The cops had found that the family, which ran a leather goods business, was facing a financial crunch. Despite that, they had a lavish lifestyle and accumulated huge debt, sources earlier told NDTV. Cops are probing if this led them to take the drastic step.

"The motive behind the murder is likely related to their business," said Mr Verma, adding that the two brothers would face legal consequences. A legal opinion will be sought for the minor boy and the cops will see if any relative is willing to take custody, he added.

The brothers had earlier told the cops the family had a suicide pact as part of which all family members had consumed porridge laced with sleeping pills. An autopsy of the bodies of the two women found their wrists slit and deep injury marks on their throats. These injuries were inflicted when they were alive and caused their death, the report suggested. The teenager died of poisoning, an officer said.