Huge Debt, Lavish Lifestyle: What Kolkata Police Found On Triple 'Murders'

The Kolkata Police investigating the February 19 case of the mysterious deaths of three of a family, including a minor girl, here have found that the family had accumulated huge debts, and despite economic crunch was leading a lavish lifestyle, sources said on Sunday.

The police are likely to take into custody the two currently hospitalised husbands of the two women who died upon their release from the hospital.

These two men, Prasun De and Pranay Dey, being biological brothers, are suspected of murdering their wives and the daughter of one of them on the February 19 morning, before going out to commit suicide.

However, their suicide intention could not be fulfilled since the vehicle in which they were travelling met with a severe accident following which the two brothers had to be hospitalized.

It was the traffic department of Kolkata Police which recovered the bodies of the two women and the minor from their residence at Tangra in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata on February 19 morning when the cops reached there to investigate the accident.

The suspicion of the two brothers murdering the two women and the minor has surfaced since the autopsy reports of the three have ruled out the possibility of suicide, which was initially suspected.

At the same time, sources from the city police said an initial investigation revealed that the Dey family, owning a leather goods business, had accumulated huge debts, which might have prompted the two brothers to take such a drastic step.

Investigation and interrogation of some of the close associates of the family, city police sources added, had also revealed that despite the huge accumulated debt on them the two brothers did not curtail their lavish lifestyles which led to the rising debt further.

The two women, who are suspected to be murdered, are Romi Dey and Sudeshna Dey. While Romi is the wife of Prasun De, the other woman is Pranay Dey's spouse. The minor Priyamvada Dey (14) is the daughter of Prasun and Romi.

City police sources said that on the day of the murders, all the CCTV machines installed within the residence were switched off.

