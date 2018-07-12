Kolkata Teen Hangs Himself During Video Chat With Girlfriend After Fight

A complaint against the girl has been lodged by the family members of the boy, police said.

A 17-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself while video chatting with his girlfriend on WhatsApp at Baruipur area in South 24 Parganas district, police said today.

The boy, a class XI student, took this step last night probably after he had an argument with his girlfriend during the chat, he said adding that the boy used to stay in a rented accommodation.

"As he did not come out in the morning, his friends broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling. They informed us. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," the police officer said.

A complaint against the girl has been lodged by the family members of the boy, he added.

