Kolkata Schoolgirl Allegedly Molested By Teacher, Parents Clash With Cops

Angry parents tried to enter the Kolkata school to question the authorities.

A school in south Kolkata witnessed massive protests by parents after a student was allegedly molested by a male teacher a few days ago. The teacher has been arrested.

Angry parents tried to enter the school to question the school authorities. Police had to be brought in control the angry crowd. Police baton-charged the protesters as they physically assaulted the policemen who were trying to control the crowd.

"We are trying to talk to the guardians and handle the situation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East division), Kalyan Mukherjee said. A few women protesters were seen with their heads bleeding.

The school authorities have not commented on the alleged incident.

In December last year, a four-year-old child at another south Kolkata school was sexually assaulted allegedly by two teachers following which angry parents protested outside the school. The two were arrested soon after. In the same month, parents of another school protested after a three-year-old child was sexually abused by a staff member twice earlier that year.

Earlier this year, a seven-year-old at a primary school in Bengal was sexually assaulted for nearly a month, allegedly by the school's security guard. The man was arrested in February after angry parents of the school's students protested at its gates

(With inputs from PTI)