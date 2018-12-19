Calcutta University Professor Finds 'Missing' 600 Answer Scripts At Home

The police station was officially intimated about the recovery of the lost materials (Representational)

A Calcutta University psychology professor has lodged a police complaint of 600 answer scripts going missing, but found those out at her home later, a university official said on Tuesday.

The professor, accompanied by colleagues, on Monday filed an FIR stating that a packet with 600 answer papers of post-graduate examination and a pendrive have gone missing from the staff room of the university.

However, she traced the packet with all the papers and the pendrive in a large bag at home and brought the bag to the university on Tuesday, the official said.

She explained that as she had forgotten about stuffing the packet and the pendrive inside the bag, and lodged the FIR.

The police station was officially intimated about the recovery of the lost materials, the official said.

When contacted, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee did not want to comment on the issued.