Kolkata Metro Train Stranded At Tollygunge Station After Power Failure

A Kolkata Metro train was stranded on the older North-South corridor due to power failure

A Dakshineswar-bound Kolkata Metro train was stranded at Tollygunge Station in the older North-South corridor due to power disruption on Tuesday morning.

The movement of trains was regulated along the route in the busy morning hours till power was restored after around 14 minutes, a Kolkate Metro spokesperson told Press Trust of India.

"Due to power failure at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro station in Tollygunge about 10:38 am, a Dakshineswar-bound train coming from New Garia was detained for 14 minutes. At 10:52 am, power supply was restored and normal service resumed," he said.

Due to the snag in power connectivity, corresponding Dakshineswar-bound trains as well as those bound for Kavi Subhas in New Garia were regulated, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)