Kolkata Metro Services Affected By Technical Snag

Train services from Kavi Subhash station in the far south to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station in Kolkata were stalled for 20 minutes after a brake-binding snag in a rake at Shahid Khudiram station, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Kolkata | | Updated: February 05, 2018 11:53 IST
Office-goers were affected owing to the disruption in the Kolkata metro services

Kolkata:  Metro Railway services were today affected in the southern part of Kolkata during morning rush hours from 9.:05 AM owing to a technical snag in a rake.

During this period, truncated train services were run between Mahayanak Uttam Kumar station and Noapara in the northern part of the metropolis, she said.

Office-goers were affected owing to the disruption, leading to overcrowding of buses.

Kolkata Metrokolkata metro affected

