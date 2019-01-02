Kolkata Metro Services Affected As Man Attempts Suicide At Dumdum Station

Kolkata metro services were resumed after about 40 minutes.

A man attempted suicide by jumping in front of Kolkata Metro train on Wednesday, causing brief disruption to metro services.

The man was taken to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

"There has been a suicide attempt in the DN line of Dumdum station at 9.17 am this morning. Power block has been taken to rescue the person," Kolkata Metro's official account tweeted.

The Metro service was partially disrupted between Dumdum and Girish Park stations for nearly 40 minutes.

Kolkata metro services were also hit for a brief period in the morning after doors of a Dum Dum-bound AC rake malfunctioned at Kavi Nazrul station.

The situation was brought under control within few minutes after technicians opened the doors and the passengers disembarked safely from the train.

The incident happened during peak office hours.

"We are looking into the technical glitches," a Kolkata metro official told new agency Press Trust of India.

The metro services were also suspended for around half-an-hour between Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash stations on Tuesday evening, following a problem on the tracks.

On December 27, a fire broke out on board a Kolkata metro train during rush hours, causing a stampede-like situation and leaving at least 16 passengers injured.



(With Inputs From PTI, IANS)