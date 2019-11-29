2 Girls Gang-Raped By 3 Men, Including Minor, In South Kolkata: Police

According to police sources, the minor girls are pavement dwellers (Representational)

Two minor girls were kidnapped and gang-raped by three men in south Kolkata on Thursday in broad daylight, the Kolkata Police has said.

Two of the three accused have been arrested. One of those arrested is a minor. The accused have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The incident occurred between 2 and 3 pm, according details shared by the police.

The two girls were abducted from a crowded location in south Kolkata by the three accused. They were taken to a relatively deserted area near a canal running through the city and gang-raped, police said.

A medical test has been conducted on both girls.

According to police sources, the two minor girls are pavement dwellers. So are the accused. However, police are yet to reveal if the girls knew the suspects.