Kolkata Suspect Tells Court He Wants Lie-Detector Test. Lawyer Explains Why

Sanjay Roy is the key suspect in the Kolkata rape-murder case

The key suspect in the rape and murder case of a junior doctor in a Kolkata hospital has told a special court that he wanted to go through a lie-detector test so that "the truth comes out", the suspect's lawyer told NDTV.

A special court in Kolkata yesterday allowed a polygraph (lie-detector) test to be conducted on the key suspect Sanjay Roy. The court had already given permission to conduct lie-detector tests on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and four other doctors who were on duty the night the junior doctor's body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital.

According to Sanjay Roy's lawyer, when the court asked him whether he was ready for the polygraph test, he replied, "Yes."

And when the judge asked why he was ready, Sanjay Roy said, according to this lawyer, that he was "innocent" and was "framed".

"'I also want the truth to come out through the polygraph test'," the lawyer said, quoting Sanjay Roy.

The lie-detector tests on Sanjay Roy and six others began today, officials said. The polygraph test on Sanjay Roy was conducted in jail, while the rest took the test at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kolkata, news agency PTI reported.

Sandip Ghosh came to the CBI's office in Kolkata's Salt Lake this morning for the ninth consecutive day.

Those undergoing the lie-detection test include two first-year postgraduate trainees, whose fingerprints were found inside the seminar hall. A team of polygraph specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi were flown to Kolkata to conduct the tests.

The CBI told the Supreme Court on Thursday that there was an attempt to cover up the rape and murder of the junior doctor by the police. The CBI said the crime scene was altered by the time the CBI took over the probe.

The junior doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on the morning of August 9. Sanjay Roy was arrested the following day.

Investigators have released a CCTV screen grab of Sanjay Roy entering the hospital an hour after midnight, and before the woman's body was found in the morning. The CCTV footage also shows a Bluetooth earphone coiled around the suspect's neck. The police had said they found Bluetooth earphones from the crime scene during initial investigation.

The CCTV footage shows Sanjay Roy entering the hospital at 1.03 am, sources said. During interrogation, the police had shown him the CCTV evidence, after which Sanjay Roy admitted to the crime, sources have said.