Cop Opens Fire Outside Bangladesh High Commission In Kolkata, Kills Self

Kolkata: The policeman fired several rounds before killing himself

A police constable posted at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata fired multiple rounds before shooting himself dead today. A woman who was hit in the firing reportedly died.

The Kolkata Police constable, C Lepcha, had been on leave and had joined duty today, police sources have said.

"The whole incident lasted for around five minutes," Bablu Sheikh, who said he saw the shooting, told news agency PTI.

Senior police officers have arrived at the spot.

More details are awaited.