As Bagri Market Continues To Burn, Another Fire At Kolkata's Bhawanipur

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

A fire broke out on Monday afternoon at the kitchen of a sweet shop in south Kolkata's upscale Jadubabu's Bazar in Bhawanipur area. Three fire engines brought the blaze under control within an hour and no persons were injured.

The incident come a day after a massive fire that ravaged central Kolkata's Bagri Market. Firefighters have not been able to control the flame even after over 36 hours.

A fire department official said that the fire at the kitchen of the sweet shop broke out at at 3.20 pm. The shop was located on the ground floor of the building while the kitchen was on the third floor.

The fire spread rapidly and created panic among residents, who stay in other floors of the building.

Local media reports said that the place was stocked with huge number of inflammable items, including paper boxes and plastic items used for packing sweets.

