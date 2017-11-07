GoAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata, Bomb Threat Declared Hoax

A Kolkata-bound GoAir flight made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport this evening after a bomb threat letter was received, news agency ANI has reported, quoting an airline official.Official sources said flight G8-127 landed at the Kolkata airport around 9:30 pm after the pilot informed the ground authorities about a bomb threat.The plane was thoroughly searched by security officials at an isolated bay at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. Nothing suspicious was found on board.Security personnel searched the entire plane after it landed and the entire procedure took more than an hour.A bomb threat assessment committee later declared the threat as hoax, officials said.With Inputs from PTI