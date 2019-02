The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said (Representational)

Two persons, including a fire-fighter, received minor burn injuries as a fire broke out in the New Town area on Thursday, officials said.

Few temporary shops opposite the Shapoorji complex were also damaged in the fire that broke out around 5 am. Around three-four fire tenders were pressed into service.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.