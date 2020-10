Fire At 8-Storey Building In Kolkata, Child Jumps Off Roof. (Representational)

A fire broke out in an eight-storey residential building in Kolkata's Ganesh Chandra Avenue on Friday night, officials said. A child has sustained injuries after jumping off the building's roof in fright, they said.

At least 10 fire tenders and a hydraulic ladder have been deployed to rescue those trapped inside the building and to douse the blaze, the officials said. Bengal's Fire services minister Sujit Bose is also at the spot.