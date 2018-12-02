Employees Arrested For Sexually Abusing Differently-Abled Girls In Bengal

The accused interacted with the girls with the help of an interpreter and identified the culprits.

Kolkata | | Updated: December 02, 2018 00:28 IST
Three of the identified persons have been arrested, say police. (Representational)


Kolkata: 

Three employees of a childcare centre in West Bengal's Howrah district have been arrested for sexually abusing differently-abled girls, the police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, based on information shared by government officials, a police team had visited the NGO, Chiranabin-Children and After Care Home For Women and Girls in Joypur area.

"Three of the identified persons have been arrested and there will be further arrests if anyone else is involved," a senior police official said.

They interacted with the girls with the help of an interpreter and identified the culprits. One of the girls is a minor.

"We had no idea about the incident and will make sure that all the culprits are arrested," Sukumar Sau, General Secretary of the centre said.

