Decomposed Body Of Man Living Alone Found At South Kolkata House

The police said there was no sign of a break-in

A decomposed body of a 50-year-old man who had been living alone was found at his south Kolkata house on Monday, the police said.

"The decomposed body of Nantu Pal was found at his residence in Garfa area. He stayed alone. No external injury marks were found on the body," an officer from Garfa police station said.

The police broke into the house after neighbours complained of a strong stench.

"The doors were bolted from inside. There was no sign of break-in," the officer said.

The neighbours alleged the man went into depression after his wife and son left him.

"He had not come out in the last few days," a neighbour said.

For more Kolkata news, click here