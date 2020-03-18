18-Year-Old Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Kolkata, Bengal's First

The student admitted himself to Kolkata's state-run Infectious Diseases Hospital on Tuesday morning.

An 18-year-old student from Kolkata studying at a prominent university in England who flew back to the city two days ago tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The student admitted himself to Kolkata's state-run Infectious Diseases Hospital on Tuesday morning. One of his four swab samples tested at the National Institute for Cholera and Enteric Diseases was found positive.

He is the first positive case of COVID-19 in West Bengal and is one of 18 people admitted to the ID Hospital currently.

Doctors say the young man is in stable condition. He was apparently asymptomatic and not detected during screening at the Kolkata Airport when he arrived on Sunday.

It was only after friends in England told him over phone that three people with whom he had attended a party had tested positive for COVID-19 that the family reported the matter to the hospital.

The youth was expected for admission on Monday but came to the hospital only on Tuesday morning. He has been kept in an isolation cabin.

According to some reports, the teenager's parents and driver may also be quarantined separately but this could not be independently confirmed.